Eden Prairie Eagles score twice in the third to beat Dodge County Wildcats

The Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the Dodge County Wildcats 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Eden Prairie pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Eden Prairie's Addy Mitchell scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Abby Simons scored, assisted by Zoe Heimer and Abby Zeitler .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Addy Mitchell took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Gianna Kowalkoski.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Edina on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Wildcats will face Eastview on Friday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.