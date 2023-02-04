Eden Prairie Eagles grab extra point vs. Holy Angels Stars in overtime

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the visiting Holy Angels Stars tied 1-1 in regulation on Friday. Eden Prairie beat Holy Angels in overtime 2-1.

Eden Prairie's Jordan Hirsch scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Paige Holt scored the first goal assisted by Jordan Hirsch and Natalie McNeil.

Stars' Masyn Mullin tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Sara Cooney assisted.

In overtime, it took 4:43 before Jordan Hirsch scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Paige Holt.