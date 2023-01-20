Eden Prairie Eagles decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Pine City Area Dragons held out fine against the Eden Prairie Eagles. Eden Prairie fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Malia Mikyska . Rhiannon Ashworth and Jennae Szucs assisted.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Gianna Kowalkoski scored, assisted by Lauren Pottinger and Addy Mitchell.

The Eagles made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Lauren Pottinger beat the goalie, assisted by Ella Pinnow.

Late, Ella Pinnow scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

Ella Pinnow increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ella Konrad and Gianna Kowalkoski.

Addy Mitchell increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later.

Jenna Fryar increased the lead to 6-1 only seconds later, assisted by Sarah Heiberg and Paige Holt.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Dragons hosting the Wolverines at 2 p.m. CST at 102 Kennedy Memorial Dr and the Eagles visiting the River Hawks at 2:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.