Eden Prairie Eagles couldn't stop Edina Hornets' winning run

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the Edina Hornets met on Tuesday. Edina came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 10:16 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Hornets visiting the Ponies at 4:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.