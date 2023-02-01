Eden Prairie Eagles couldn't stop Edina Hornets' winning run

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the Edina Hornets met on Tuesday. Edina came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Hornets visiting the Ponies at 4:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.