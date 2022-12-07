SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Eden Prairie Eagles beat Farmington Tigers in overtime

The Farmington Tigers hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Eden Prairie prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 06, 2022 10:52 PM
Next games:

The Tigers are set to face Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, while the Eagles face Maple Grove at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center. Both games are set for Thursday.