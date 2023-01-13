Easy win for Orono Spartans against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

Zoe Lopez scored an incredible five goals for the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars when they beat the Orono Spartans on the road. The final score was 11-1 for Bloomington Jefferson.

Maddy Kimbrel, Grace Bickett , Anika Fortin , Alexa Niccum and Josie Raiche scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Kaysawn Carlson scored for Bloomington Jefferson.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zoe Lopez. Grace Bickett assisted.

The Spartans' Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Macy Rasmussen .

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Maddy Kimbrel beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Alexa Niccum and Kali Schmidt.

The Spartans increased the lead to 7-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Zoe Lopez found the back of the net again, assisted by Allie Pleimann.

Josie Raiche increased the lead to 8-0 four minutes later, assisted by Alex Paulsen and Allie Pleimann.

Anika Fortin increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later, assisted by Kali Schmidt.

Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 10-0 one minute later, assisted by Kali Schmidt and Anika Fortin.

Kaysawn Carlson narrowed the gap to 10-1 three minutes later, assisted by Katrina Wrase .

Five minutes later, Grace Bickett scored, assisted by Allie Pleimann.

Next games:

The Spartans play against Chaska/Chanhassen on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Jaguars will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.