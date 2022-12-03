Easy win for New Ulm Eagles against Worthington Trojans

Michelle Smith scored an incredible four goals for the Worthington Trojans when they beat the New Ulm Eagles on the road. The final score was 10-0 for Worthington.

Malorie Anderson , Afton Hulke , Madalynn Olson , Berkley Wilfarht and Tristyn Wolner scored the remaining goals for the road side.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michelle Smith. Malorie Anderson assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Michelle Smith in the first period, assisted by Malorie Anderson and Afton Hulke.

The Eagles' Malorie Anderson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Afton Hulke and Evelyn Sellner .

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.

Afton Hulke increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period.

Berkley Wilfarht increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Ashley Schaefer .

Michelle Smith increased the lead to 9-0 four minutes later, assisted by Afton Hulke.

In the end the 10-0 came from Madalynn Olson who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Jocelyn Peterson and Berkley Wilfarht, late in the third. The 10-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Hutchinson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Trojans will face Hutchinson on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.