Easy win for Luverne Cardinals against Worthington Trojans
Kamryn Van Batavia scored an incredible six goals for the Worthington Trojans when they beat the Luverne Cardinals on the road. The final score was 12-0 for Worthington.
Ellisyn Van Batavia, Ella Apel , Payton Behr, Rylee Kurtz and Greta McClure scored the remaining goals for the road side.
The Cardinals scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the first break.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 9-0 going in to the third period.
Ella Apel increased the lead to 10-0 in the third period, assisted by Rylee Kurtz and Kamryn Van Batavia.
Rylee Kurtz increased the lead to 11-0 two minutes later.
In the end the 12-0 came from Ellisyn Van Batavia who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Macie Edstrom , late in the third period. The 12-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Coming up:
On Tuesday the Trojans will play on the road against the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center, while the Cardinals will face the Tigers road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.