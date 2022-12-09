Easy win for Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades against Prairie Centre North Stars

Reagan Wohlers scored an incredible four goals for the Prairie Centre North Stars when they beat the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades on the road. The final score was 9-1 for Prairie Centre.

Alison Hoerer, Holly Ovsak, Anabel Pausch, Ava Schuler and Ashlyn Wohlers scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Natasha Ludwig scored for Prairie Centre.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Reagan Wohlers. Anabel Pausch assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Blades led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Blades increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Ashlyn Wohlers scored, assisted by Alison Hoerer.

The Blades increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third when Ava Schuler found the back of the net, assisted by Reagan Wohlers and Ashlyn Wohlers.

Holly Ovsak increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ivy Ovsak.

Anabel Pausch increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Alison Hoerer and Karsyn Neppi.

Reagan Wohlers increased the lead to 9-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ivy Ovsak.

Coming up:

The North Stars host Visitation on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena. The Blades will face Worthington on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.