Eastview pulls off an upset, Lakeville North wins big in Minnesota girls section tournaments

High seeds prevailed in all but one game on Wednesday in various section tournament action. Sections 1AA and 3AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups while Section 1A held a play-in game for their four and five seeds.

Find out which teams are advancing and who came up big in the recap of all the action below.

Section 1A:

Section 1A only has five total teams, so a play-in was held for fourth-seeded Winona and fifth-seeded Austin to determine who would advance to the semifinals.

Austin outshot Winona by a 32-18 margin, but the Winhawks ended up pulling out a 4-1 victory over the Packers.

Winona netminder Aliya Gricius stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal while teammate Kasja Kovala lead the squad with two goals and an assist in the play-in match.

The Winhawks moved to 10-13 on the season and will face-off against first-seeded Dodge County in the semifinals on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Winona previously lost to the Wildcats, 4-0, back in November.

Section 1AA:

All four of the quarterfinal games were held on Wednesday and all of the high seeds prevailed in Section 1AA.

Two-seeded Lakeville North had an enourmous 14-0 victory over seventh-seeded Rochester Mayo. The Panthers outshot the Spartans, 55-2. Mayo took eight different minor penalties throughout the game while North took none.

Gracie Hanson had a goal and seven assists for the Panthers while teammate Addie Bowlby (Sacred Heart) tacked on six goals and two assists.

Lakeville North will now face-off against third-seeded Owatonna; who won their quarterfinal game against Rochester Century/John Marshall, 8-2.

The Huskies outshot their opponent, 59-10. Each of the eight goals were scored at even strength. Samantha Bogen netted four points while teammate Izzy Radel also had four after scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist for good measure.

Owatonna (19-6) will play Lakeville North (19-7) in the semifinals on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at a place to-be-determined (according to the MSHSL website). The two teams have not yet played each other this season.

On the other side of Section 1AA's bracket, Lakeville South (the No. 1-seed) earned a bye while fourth-seeded Northfield took down fifth-seeded Farmington, 5-1.

Northfield was outshot by Farmington, 30-22, but that is likely due to the fact that the Raiders took four penalties while the Tigers took none. Emerson Garlie netted two goals and an assist for Northfield and two other skaters also scored three points. Macy Mueller stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

Northfield (19-7) will play Lakeville South (21-4) in the semifinal match on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Hasse Arena. The two teams haven't played each other yet this season.

Section 3AA:

The only upset of Wednesday night came in Section 3AA as they held all four of their quarterfinal match-ups.

Sixth-seeded Eastview pulled out a 2-1 win over third-seeded Metro-South. The Lightning played the Phoenix just four days before the playoffs and lost 5-1, but were able to clean up their game and come out with a victory.

The Lightning (6-19-1) earned the big win on the road and will now advance to the semifinals where they will play Rosemount (13-11-2) on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in Rosemount. Eastview previously lost 3-0 and 4-3 to the Irish earlier in the season.

Second-seeded Rosemount won the top-side of the bracket in a 2-0 win over seventh-seeded Eagan. The game was tied at 0-0 until late in the third period when Cece Hanson scored for the Irish and Anna Shandorf then subsequently found the empty-net. Natalie Kendhammer earned the shutout in goal after stopping all 31 shots. Eagan goaltender Lucy Whitehead also played well, stopping 26 of 27.

On the other side of Section 3AA's bracket, first-seeded Apple Valley took down eighth-seeded Hastings, 4-1. Sophomore Makayla Moran scored a hat trick while older sister Marie grabbed three assists in the match-up.

Fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall skated past fifth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove, 8-2. Twin sisters Hope and Stella Hadac both netted three points while Abigail Broz had four in the quarterfinal.

Apple Valley (19-6-1) will compete against Cretin-Derham Hall (9-17) in the semifinal game. The Eagles previously defeated the Raiders, 5-1, back on Dec. 30. The two teams will play on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Apple Valley.