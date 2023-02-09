ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Eastview pulls off an upset, Lakeville North wins big in Minnesota girls section tournaments

Sections 1AA and 3AA both held their quarterfinal games Wednesday night while Section 1A held a play-in match. Find out who will be advancing to the next round after all of Wednesday night's action.

A hockey player wearing purple, yellow, and white, skates on an outdoor rink.
Junior defender and Cretin-Derham Hall captain Cassandra Coffey skates for the Raiders as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 09, 2023 11:14 AM
Share

High seeds prevailed in all but one game on Wednesday in various section tournament action. Sections 1AA and 3AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups while Section 1A held a play-in game for their four and five seeds.

Find out which teams are advancing and who came up big in the recap of all the action below.

Section 1A:

Section 1A only has five total teams, so a play-in was held for fourth-seeded Winona and fifth-seeded Austin to determine who would advance to the semifinals.

Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0784.jpg
Minnesota Girls
2023 Minnesota State High School League Girls Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL girls hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
February 04, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Austin outshot Winona by a 32-18 margin, but the Winhawks ended up pulling out a 4-1 victory over the Packers.

Winona netminder Aliya Gricius stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal while teammate Kasja Kovala lead the squad with two goals and an assist in the play-in match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winhawks moved to 10-13 on the season and will face-off against first-seeded Dodge County in the semifinals on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Winona previously lost to the Wildcats, 4-0, back in November.

Section 1AA:

All four of the quarterfinal games were held on Wednesday and all of the high seeds prevailed in Section 1AA.

Two-seeded Lakeville North had an enourmous 14-0 victory over seventh-seeded Rochester Mayo. The Panthers outshot the Spartans, 55-2. Mayo took eight different minor penalties throughout the game while North took none.

Gracie Hanson had a goal and seven assists for the Panthers while teammate Addie Bowlby (Sacred Heart) tacked on six goals and two assists.

A player in a red jersey, with number 11 on the sides, looks into the distance on the ice.
Minnesota Girls
Lakeville North's Addie Bowlby commits to East Coast D-I program near sister's team
The forward announced her commitment to play D-I hockey at Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, Connecticut, and only 40 minutes away from her older sister, Sami, who currently plays at Quinnipiac.
November 16, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Lakeville North will now face-off against third-seeded Owatonna; who won their quarterfinal game against Rochester Century/John Marshall, 8-2.

The Huskies outshot their opponent, 59-10. Each of the eight goals were scored at even strength. Samantha Bogen netted four points while teammate Izzy Radel also had four after scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist for good measure.

Owatonna (19-6) will play Lakeville North (19-7) in the semifinals on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at a place to-be-determined (according to the MSHSL website). The two teams have not yet played each other this season.

Ezra Oien
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Owatonna captain and Vermont commit Ezra Oien shares her hockey story
Owatonna forward Ezra Oien talks about her decision to commit to Vermont and all of the other activities she excels in when she's not on the ice.
August 29, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

On the other side of Section 1AA's bracket, Lakeville South (the No. 1-seed) earned a bye while fourth-seeded Northfield took down fifth-seeded Farmington, 5-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield was outshot by Farmington, 30-22, but that is likely due to the fact that the Raiders took four penalties while the Tigers took none. Emerson Garlie netted two goals and an assist for Northfield and two other skaters also scored three points. Macy Mueller stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

Northfield (19-7) will play Lakeville South (21-4) in the semifinal match on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Hasse Arena. The two teams haven't played each other yet this season.

Northfield 2
Minnesota Girls
Northfield's Ayla Puppe chooses the Gophers
After a massive sophomore campaign, scoring 70 points in 29 games, Northfield's leading scorer Ayla Puppe has verbally committed to Minnesota.
September 19, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Section 3AA:

The only upset of Wednesday night came in Section 3AA as they held all four of their quarterfinal match-ups.

Sixth-seeded Eastview pulled out a 2-1 win over third-seeded Metro-South. The Lightning played the Phoenix just four days before the playoffs and lost 5-1, but were able to clean up their game and come out with a victory.

The Lightning (6-19-1) earned the big win on the road and will now advance to the semifinals where they will play Rosemount (13-11-2) on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in Rosemount. Eastview previously lost 3-0 and 4-3 to the Irish earlier in the season.

Second-seeded Rosemount won the top-side of the bracket in a 2-0 win over seventh-seeded Eagan. The game was tied at 0-0 until late in the third period when Cece Hanson scored for the Irish and Anna Shandorf then subsequently found the empty-net. Natalie Kendhammer earned the shutout in goal after stopping all 31 shots. Eagan goaltender Lucy Whitehead also played well, stopping 26 of 27.

A hockey player in a white, beige, and brown jersey tries to go for the between-the-legs goal.
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Apple Valley captain and St. Cloud State commit Marie Moran
The two-year captain for Apple Valley is closing in on 150 career points over her five varsity seasons.
January 17, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

On the other side of Section 3AA's bracket, first-seeded Apple Valley took down eighth-seeded Hastings, 4-1. Sophomore Makayla Moran scored a hat trick while older sister Marie grabbed three assists in the match-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall skated past fifth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove, 8-2. Twin sisters Hope and Stella Hadac both netted three points while Abigail Broz had four in the quarterfinal.

Apple Valley (19-6-1) will compete against Cretin-Derham Hall (9-17) in the semifinal game. The Eagles previously defeated the Raiders, 5-1, back on Dec. 30. The two teams will play on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Apple Valley.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
{seqn) Andover vs Brainerd
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead, Roseau claim big wins among other tight section tournament action
Sections 7A and 8AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups on Tuesday, while Section 7AA held their play-in game.
February 08, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey East - Women's
Will the women's Beanpot continue to have revolving winners?
February 07, 2023 11:17 AM
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: NCHC race tightens up, SCSU women knock off Wisconsin, UND prepares for Denver
February 06, 2023 06:10 PM
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
February 06, 2023 12:04 PM

Related Topics: THE TOURNEY 2023TRL NEWSLETTER
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 09, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Goal
Minnesota Girls
Section 7A girls hockey: CEC's Loeb nets game-winner in clash with Rock Ridge
The junior forward scored with 26 seconds remaining in a 1-1 game.
February 08, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
ALIYA.GRICIUS.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Winona goalie faced 100 shots in a game, kept coming back for more
Aliya Gricius has been a pillar between the pipes for the Winona girls hockey team. Her hard work has paid off this season, as the Winhawks have won nine games will host a Section 1A playoff game.
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Minnetonka 2
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota girls notebook: Records broken, Ms. Hockey speculation, top goalie talk
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea breaks all kinds of records while possible Ms. Hockey frontrunners are discussed
February 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf