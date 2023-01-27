Eastview Lightning win against Farmington Tigers in overtime

The Eastview Lightning managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Farmington Tigers, ending 4-3 in the action on Thursday.

Eastview's Ella Schaefer scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lightning took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lauren Speegle . Meghan Keating and Jessica Wilhelm assisted.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when MaKenna Kadrlik found the back of the net, assisted by Alexa Bricko and Abby Gehrke.

The Tigers made it 2-1 late when MaKenna Kadrlik scored again.

The Lightning tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Jessica Wilhelm beat the goalie.

Ella Schaefer took the lead one minute later, assisted by Sari Cords .

Alexa Bricko tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by MaKenna Kadrlik. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:51 before Ella Schaefer scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Tigers will host the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena, and the Lightning will visit the Lakers at 2 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.