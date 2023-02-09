High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Eastview Lightning win 2-1 on the road against Metro-South

The Eastview Lightning broke a tie game, winning 2-1 on the road over the Metro-South on Wednesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 08, 2023 09:06 PM
