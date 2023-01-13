Eastview Lightning grab extra point vs. Lakeville North Panthers in overtime

The Lakeville North Panthers and the visiting Eastview Lightning tied 2-2 in regulation on Wednesday. Eastview beat Lakeville North in overtime 3-2.

Eastview's Jessica Wilhelm scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lightning took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Sari Cords . Ella Schaefer assisted.

Isabella Mayer scored in the second period, assisted by Alexa Ruppert.

Lauren Speegle took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm.

Alexa Ruppert tied the game 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Greta Smith and Addison Bowlby. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:30 before Jessica Wilhelm scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lauren Speegle and Ellie Groebner .

Coming up:

The Lightning play against Dodge County on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Panthers will face Eagan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.