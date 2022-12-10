Eastview Lightning beat Eagan Wildcats 0-5 for their first win of the season
After eight games, the Eastview Lightning finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came on the road against the Eagan Wildcats, in a game that Eastview won 5-0.
The visiting Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ella Schaefer . Brynn Dihel assisted.
The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ireland Murphy halfway through the first, assisted by Ella Schaefer and Sari Cords .
The Lightning's Ellie Groebner increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm and Meghan Keating.
The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.
Ahead of Thursday's road game, the Lightning had suffered seven consecutive defeats.
Next up:
The Wildcats host the Prior Lake Lakers in the next game at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The same day, the Lightning will host the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.