Eastview Lightning beat Eagan Wildcats 0-5 for their first win of the season

After eight games, the Eastview Lightning finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came on the road against the Eagan Wildcats, in a game that Eastview won 5-0.

The visiting Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ella Schaefer . Brynn Dihel assisted.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ireland Murphy halfway through the first, assisted by Ella Schaefer and Sari Cords .

The Lightning's Ellie Groebner increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm and Meghan Keating.

The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Ahead of Thursday's road game, the Lightning had suffered seven consecutive defeats.

Next up:

The Wildcats host the Prior Lake Lakers in the next game at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The same day, the Lightning will host the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.