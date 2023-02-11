East Ridge Raptors win to decide series

The East Ridge Raptors have secured victory in the series against the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win.

East Ridge's Bella Schmidt scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raptors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Vivian Ferrell scoring in the first period, assisted by Keira Limpert and Kylee Paul .

The Marauders tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Tori Schmidt late in the first period, assisted by Rylee Bogren and Victoria Nelson.

The Raptors' Bella Schmidt took the lead late into the first.