East Ridge Raptors win against Blaine Bengals in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Blaine Bengals' home game against the East Ridge Raptors ran into overtime on Saturday. East Ridge snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

East Ridge's Bella Schmidt scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gracyn Knowles.

The Raptors' Allie Warner tied the game in the middle of the first, assisted by Bella Schmidt.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bengals.

The Raptors tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Lily Fetch found the back of the net, assisted by Kaylah Latta .

Just over two minutes in, Bella Schmidt scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The Bengals host the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Raptors will face Roseville/Mahtomedi on the road on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.