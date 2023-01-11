East Ridge Raptors score twice in the third to beat White Bear Lake Area Bears

The East Ridge Raptors defeated the White Bear Lake Area Bears 5-0. The game was tied after two periods, but East Ridge pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Raptors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Lily Fetch scoring in the first period, assisted by Keira Limpert .

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addison Andre scored, assisted by Vivian Ferrell .

The Raptors increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Addison Andre late into the first period.

Julia Downie scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Cheyne Walz and Lily Fetch.

In the end the 5-0 came from Lily Fetch who increased the Raptors' lead, assisted by Bella Schmidt , early in the third period.

Coming up:

The Bears host the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in the next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The same day, the Raptors will host the TNT at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center.