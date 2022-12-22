East Ridge Raptors grab extra point vs. Forest Lake Rangers in overtime

The East Ridge Raptors and the visiting Forest Lake Rangers tied 3-3 in regulation on Tuesday. East Ridge beat Forest Lake in overtime 4-3.

East Ridge's Bella Schmidt scored the game-winning goal.

The Rangers' Malia McKinnon increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Julia Hayek .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Rangers.

Allie Warner tied it up 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Julia Downie . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:47 before Bella Schmidt scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Lily Fetch .

Next games:

The Raptors play Northfield away on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The Rangers will face White Bear Lake Area at home on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.