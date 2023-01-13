East Ridge Raptors continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the East Ridge Raptors get things going. On Thursday, they played the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, North St. Paul/Tartan walked away with 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Raptors took the lead when Vivian Ferrell found the back of the net assisted by Addison Andre .

TNT's Alaina Hedberg tallied a goal early, making the score 1-1. Payton Schwantes assisted.

The Raptors made it 2-1 with a goal from Kaylah Latta .

Late, Cheyne Walz scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

Syd Meyers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Bella Schmidt .

The win over the TNT means that the Raptors have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

The TNT play against Two Rivers/St. Paul on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The Raptors will face Mounds View/Irondale on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.