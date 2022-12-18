East Ridge Raptors beat Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders in overtime

The East Ridge Raptors hosted the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and East Ridge prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

East Ridge's Lily Fetch scored the game-winning goal.

The Raptors scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Raptors led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Marauders narrowed the gap again, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Victoria Nelson scored, assisted by Sophie Martin and Olivia Martin.

The Marauders' Olivia Martin narrowed the gap again, at 4:15 into the third period.

Victoria Nelson tied it up 4-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Ruby Eskin. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:24 before Lily Fetch scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Keira Limpert .

Next up:

The Marauders play against Eagan on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The Raptors will face Forest Lake on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.