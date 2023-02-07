East Grand Forks Green Wave win on the road against Devil's Lake (N.D.) Firebirds
The East Grand Forks Green Wave won when they visited the Devil's Lake (N.D.) Firebirds on Monday. The final score was 7-4.
The Green Wave took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Madison Stocker . Jaelyn Brenden assisted.
The Green Wave increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maggey Plante in the middle of the first, assisted by Kara Ellis.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Green Wave led 5-2 going in to the third period.
The Green Wave increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period when Kara Ellis found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Claire Beck .
Ashlyn Abrahamson narrowed the gap to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Julia Mclvor.
Kara Ellis increased the lead to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Blake Schultz.
Ashlyn Abrahamson narrowed the gap to 7-4 two minutes later.