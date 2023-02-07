High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

East Grand Forks Green Wave win 7-4 on the road against Devils Lake

The East Grand Forks Green Wave won on the road on Monday, handing the Devils Lake a defeat 7-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 09:32 PM
