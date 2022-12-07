East Grand Forks Green Wave score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades were still very much in the game and winning against the East Grand Forks Green Wave before the third period in the matchup. But then, East Grand Forks made an effort and fought back to win by 7-2.

The hosting Blades took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ivy Ovsak. Ava Schuler assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Green Wave led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Sophia Lukach netted one.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 6-2, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Blake Schultz scored yet again, assisted by Kara Ellis.

Megan Bergh increased the lead to 7-2 late into the third, assisted by Blake Schultz and Maggey Plante.

Coming up:

The Green Wave play against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Prairie Centre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.