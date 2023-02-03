East Grand Forks Green Wave got a shutout against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The East Grand Forks Green Wave picked up a decisive home win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The hosting Green Wave took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Erin Wolff . Sophia Lukach and Laurel Kolstoe assisted.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kara Ellis halfway through the first, assisted by Maggey Plante and Blake Schultz.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jaelyn Brenden netted one, assisted by Jillian Frost and Megan Bergh.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Blake Schultz scored, assisted by Kara Ellis and Maggey Plante.

The Green Wave made it 5-0 when Kara Ellis beat the goalie, assisted by Blake Schultz halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.