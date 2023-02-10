East Grand Forks Green Wave clinch the series against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The 8-0 win at home sealed the series for the East Grand Forks Green Wave against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The result means East Grand Forks won in 1-0 games.

The Green Wave took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Blake Schultz. Megan Bergh and Ava Kleinvachter assisted.

The Green Wave's Blake Schultz increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Claire Beck and Maggey Plante.

The Green Wave scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Kara Ellis netted one again, assisted by Blake Schultz and Maggey Plante.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Sophia Lukach who increased the Green Wave's lead, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.