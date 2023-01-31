High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

East Grand Forks Green Wave beat Grand Forks

The East Grand Forks Green Wave won their home game against the Grand Forks on Monday, ending 5-1.

img_500238670_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 11:02 AM
