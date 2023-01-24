Eagan Wildcats victorious against Hastings Raiders

The Eagan Wildcats defeated the home-team Hastings Raiders 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Eagan managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Lauren Muhl scored the first goal assisted by Makayla Berquist and Addie Seleski .

The Wildcats made it 1-1 with a goal from Lily Anderson.

Jaycee Bauman took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Lily Anderson and Sophia Sears.

Natali Heutmaker increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sears and Macie Wedum.

Next up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Raiders hosting Blaine at 7 p.m. CST at Fogarty Arena, and the Wildcats hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.