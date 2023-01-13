Eagan Wildcats victorious against Burnsville

The Eagan Wildcats defeated the Burnsville 3-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Burnsville players took the lead when Ella Bond scored assisted by Madisyn Krumholz.

Wildcats' Sophia Sears tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 1-1. Lily Anderson assisted.

The Wildcats made it 2-1 midway through when Jaycee Bauman scored the first goal, assisted by Sophia Sears and Lily Anderson.

The Wildcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Lily Anderson. With that, the Wildcats turned the game around.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Wildcats will host the Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Burnsville players will play against the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.