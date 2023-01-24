Eagan Wildcats score twice in the third to beat Hastings Raiders

The Eagan Wildcats defeated the Hastings Raiders 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Eagan pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Lauren Muhl scored assisted by Makayla Berquist and Addie Seleski .

Wildcats' Lily Anderson tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Sophia Sears and Jaycee Bauman assisted.

Jaycee Bauman took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Lily Anderson and Sophia Sears.

Natali Heutmaker increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sears and Macie Wedum.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Raiders face Blaine at 7 p.m. CST at Fogarty Arena and the Wildcats take on Prior Lake at home at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.