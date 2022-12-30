Eagan Wildcats beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 1-3 for their first win of the season

After 12 games, the Eagan Wildcats finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came on the road against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets, in a game that Eagan won 3-1.

The visiting Wildcats opened strong, early in the game with Jaycee Bauman scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kaitlyn Barry and Sophia Sears.

Trista Warmbold scored early in the second period, assisted by Aune Boben and Kendal Gustavsson.

The Wildcats made it 2-1 with a goal from Sophia Sears.

Jaycee Bauman increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Coming up:

Next up, the Bluejackets face Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Wildcats take on Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at home at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. Both games are set for on Wednesday.