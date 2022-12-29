SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Eagan Wildcats and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars drew 1-1

The teams split the points when the Eagan Wildcats hosted the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars. The final score was 1-1.

img_500208427_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 09:17 PM
Next games:

The Wildcats travel to the Apple Valley Eagles on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Cougars will face Andover on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.