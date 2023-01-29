High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Northern Stars win against Dodge County Wildcats in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Duluth Northern Stars at home against the Dodge County Wildcats in the game on Saturday. Duluth won in overtime 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 05:09 PM
Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.

