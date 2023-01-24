Duluth Northern Stars win 2-1 at home against Moose Lake Area Rebels
The Duluth Northern Stars claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Monday. The team won 2-1 at Heritage Center Arena.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Northern Stars host Superior at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center and the Rebels host Simley at Vets Arena.