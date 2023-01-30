Duluth Northern Stars win 2-1 at home against Dodge County Wildcats
The Duluth Northern Stars broke a tie game, winning 2-1 at home over the Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday.
Next games:
The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.