Duluth Northern Stars victorious against University School of Milwaukee Wildcats

The Duluth Northern Stars defeated the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats 6-3 on Wednesday.

The visiting Wildcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Delia Narrai scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tatum Cook.

The Northern Stars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute when Helen Bechthold scored, assisted by Eileen Carey and Charlotte Fetherston.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Bailey Coole beat the goalie, assisted by Mae McCall .

Helen Bechthold narrowed the gap to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Lily Valimont.

Grace Karakas increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later.