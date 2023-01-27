Duluth Northern Stars score twice in the third to beat North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

The Duluth Northern Stars defeated the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT 5-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Duluth pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The TNT started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ellie Volkers scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maddi McClellan .

The Northern Stars tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Grace Karakas struck.

The Northern Stars took the lead with a goal from Autumn Turpen halfway through the first period.

Alaina Hedberg scored midway through the second period.

Emily Knoblauch took the lead early in the third period.

Gracyn Schipper tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Jenna Horvat .

Lydia Saxin took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Autumn Turpen.

Jenna Horvat increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Carys Gerard .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The TNT will host the Stars at 4 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena, and the Northern Stars will visit the Wildcats at 2 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.