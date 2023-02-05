Duluth Northern Stars got a shutout against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Duluth Northern Stars picked up a decisive road win against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Northern Stars took the lead when Bailey Coole scored the first goal assisted by Grace Karakas.

Midway through, Grace Karakas scored a goal, assisted by Bailey Coole, making the score 2-0.

Gracyn Schipper then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Mae McCall and Grace Karakas assisted.

The Northern Stars increased the lead to 4-0, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Grace Karakas netted one again, assisted by Liv Leavelle and Gracyn Schipper. That left the final score at 4-0.