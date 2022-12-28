Duluth Northern Stars got a shut out against Pine City Area Dragons

The Duluth Northern Stars picked up a decisive road win against the Pine City Area Dragons. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Northern Stars took the lead when Autumn Turpen scored assisted by Carys Gerard .

Gracyn Schipper increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ellie Marciniak.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Grace Karakas who increased the Northern Stars' lead, late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Dragons host the Western Wisconsin Stars in the next game at home on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver]. The same day, the Northern Stars will host the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver].