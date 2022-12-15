SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Duluth Northern Stars get the better of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Duluth Northern Stars got away with a win on Tuesday in their road game against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The game finished 3-2.

img_500199356_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 14, 2022 07:16 PM
Next games:

The Lumberjacks host Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Northern Stars will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.

Related Topics: CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONDULUTH