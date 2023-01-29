High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Northern Stars claim win at home against Dodge County Wildcats

A close game saw the Duluth Northern Stars just edge out the Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:20 PM
Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.

