Duluth Northern Stars beat in overtime the Dodge County Wildcats

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Duluth Northern Stars come away with the close win over the Dodge County Wildcats at home on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.