Duluth Northern Stars beat Dodge County Wildcats in overtime

The Duluth Northern Stars hosted the Dodge County Wildcats in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Duluth prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 02:02 AM
Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.

