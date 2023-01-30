High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Northern Stars beat Dodge County Wildcats in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Duluth Northern Stars won 2-1 at home against the Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday.

January 30, 2023 03:05 AM
Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.

