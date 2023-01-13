SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Duluth Northern Stars and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks drew 3-3

The teams split the points when the Duluth Northern Stars hosted the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The final score was 3-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 09:34 PM
Next games:

The Northern Stars host the Forest Lake Rangers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Northern Tier at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.

