Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers' winning streak broken by Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning, Duluth Marshall was on a run of eight straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Mars Lakeview Arena finished 3-1 and the winning streak was ended.

The Lightning tied the game 1-1 early in the first period when Mercury Bischoff scored, assisted by Kalle Reed .

Kylie DeBay took the lead early into the third period.

Mercury Bischoff increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Allie LeClaire .

Next up:

The Hilltoppers host Moose Lake Area on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Lightning visit Elk River/Zimmerman to play the Elks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.