Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won when they visited the Northern Lakes Lightning on Thursday. The final score was 10-2.

The Hilltoppers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Meredith Boettcher. Eva Etter and Fianne Makela assisted.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hailey Cummins in the middle of the first, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers' Nina Thorson increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Sarah Stauber.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first when Rose Aldridge scored, assisted by Natalie Stueven and Ava Merta.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Hilltoppers.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 7-2, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Rose Aldridge beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Ava Merta and Jasmyn German.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 8-2 early in the third period when Ilsa Lindaman found the back of the net again, assisted by Hailey Cummins and Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 9-2 early into the third when Ilsa Lindaman netted one yet again, assisted by Nina Thorson and Avery Lian.

Danica Mark increased the lead to 2-10 five minutes later, assisted by Avery Lian and Annie Bachand.

Next up:

The Lightning play International Falls away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Hilltoppers will face Thief River Falls at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.