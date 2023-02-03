High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers won when they visited the Northern Lakes Lightning on Thursday. The final score was 10-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 12:13 PM
The Hilltoppers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Meredith Boettcher. Eva Etter and Fianne Makela assisted.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hailey Cummins in the middle of the first, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers' Nina Thorson increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Sarah Stauber.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first when Rose Aldridge scored, assisted by Natalie Stueven and Ava Merta.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Hilltoppers.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 7-2, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Rose Aldridge beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Ava Merta and Jasmyn German.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 8-2 early in the third period when Ilsa Lindaman found the back of the net again, assisted by Hailey Cummins and Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 9-2 early into the third when Ilsa Lindaman netted one yet again, assisted by Nina Thorson and Avery Lian.

Danica Mark increased the lead to 2-10 five minutes later, assisted by Avery Lian and Annie Bachand.

Next up:

The Lightning play International Falls away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Hilltoppers will face Thief River Falls at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.