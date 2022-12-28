Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win and continue run

The Mankato East Cougars were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers, who won again on the road on Tuesday. The game finished 3-2 (after overtime) and Duluth Marshall now has four straight wins, while Mankato East's run of five games without defeat was ended.

Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindaman scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Hilltoppers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nina Thorson. Danica Mark assisted.

The Cougars tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Ava Tibodeau netted one.

In the second period, Meredith Boettcher scored a goal, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman, making the score 2-1.

The Cougars made it 2-2 with a goal from Kailey Newton.

In overtime, it took 6:55 before Ilsa Lindaman scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Meredith Boettcher.

Coming up:

On Wednesday the Cougars will play at home against the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold], while the Hilltoppers will face the Mustangs home at 5 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold].