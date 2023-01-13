Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win against Moose Lake Area Rebels in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers' home game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels ran into overtime on Thursday. Duluth Marshall snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Duluth Marshall's Avery Lian scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hallie Klavu .

Hailey Cummins scored late into the second period, assisted by Avery Lian.

Hallie Klavu took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Jorja Jusczak .

Danica Mark tied the game 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Meredith Boettcher and Avery Lian. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Avery Lian scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sarah Stauber.

Coming up:

The Hilltoppers host the International Falls Broncos on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Rebels will face Gentry on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.