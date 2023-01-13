Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win 3-2 at home against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Thursday. The team won 3-2 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Coming up:

The Hilltoppers host the International Falls Broncos on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Rebels will face Gentry on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.