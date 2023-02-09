High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers victorious against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers defeated the Thief River Falls Prowlers 9-2 on Saturday.

img_500242097_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 09:20 AM
Share

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers defeated the Thief River Falls Prowlers 9-2 on Saturday.

Related Topics: THIEF RIVER FALLS